Giles finished with 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes in Thursday's 135-103 preseason win over Ra'anana.

Giles appeared in just 20 minutes, but managed to lead all starters in rebounds while finishing as the lone player with a double-double in Thursday's preseason contest. Over two preseason contests, Giles has averaged 10 points and seven rebounds over 15.5 minutes per game for the Nets.