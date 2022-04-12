Gravett averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.8 minutes across 32 appearances with the Lakeland Magic during the 2021-22 campaign.

Gravett finished the season on a hot streak, scoring 20-plus points in five of Lakeland's final six games, including a season-high 30 during the season finale. The 25-year-old point guard dished out double-digit assists three times -- all coming during a three-game stretch from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3 -- but only scored in double figures once during that span. In arguably his best all-around game of the season, Gravett grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds during a March 23 loss and added 21 points and nine assists, falling just one dime shy of his first career triple-double.