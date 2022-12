Gravett racked up 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a block over 22 minutes Tuesday against the Swarm.

Gravett hadn't topped three points in a game prior to his outburst Tuesday. Given that his shot volume remained in a steady range, it's unlikely Gravett will consistently contribute at Tuesday's rate.