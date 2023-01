Gravett logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 40 minutes during the 905's 126-123 win Sunday at Sioux Falls.

Alongside both Ron Harper and Reggie Perry, Gravett was one of three 905 players who scored at least 20 points. But unlike Harper and Perry, Gravett was their primary distributor. He is expected to maintain a strong scoring and playmaking role if Dalano Banton must continue recovering from his hip contusion.