Gravett tallied 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT, five assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 37 minutes Friday versus the Skyhawks.

Gravett notably didn't misfire from inside the arc on the night but struggled to connect from deep. He's shooting just 28.2 percent from beyond the arc on the season, displaying that it's clearly not his forte. Still, the 20-point outburst marks a season-high total for him, having reached double digits only once previously.