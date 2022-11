Gravett posted seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 111-101 win over Mexico City.

Gravett didn't appear in Friday's season opener but saw his fair share of playing time during Monday's victory. Although he shot just 28.6 percent from the floor, he was a relatively well-rounded contributor during the narrow win.