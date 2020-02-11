Goodwin agreed Tuesday with the Hawks on a two-year standard NBA contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin had occupied one of the Hawks' two two-way spots, but he'll gain a little more security now that Atlanta has opted to add him to the 15-man roster. The second-year pro typically plays a minor role when both Trae Young and Jeff Teague are healthy, but he's been an excellent producer off the bench on a per-minute basis. Over 25 appearances with Atlanta, Goodwin is averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in 13.6 minutes.