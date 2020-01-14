Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Returning to bench Tuesday
Goodwin will come off the bench Tuesday against the Suns, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
With Trae Young (hamstring) back in the lineup after a one-game absence, Goodwin will resume his usual bench role. In 10 appearances off the pine, he's averaging 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12.2 minutes.
