Reddish is probable for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies due to lower back pain.

Reddish is coming off a season-high 28 points during Friday's loss to the Wizards, but he's picked up a back injury in the process. That said, he's likely to still play Saturday, and if Trae Young (illness) is sidelined again, Reddish could be relied upon heavily once more.

