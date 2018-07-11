Hawks' Jaylen Adams: Drops 23 points
Adams finished with 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 101-93 summer league win over Chicago.
Tuesday marked Adams' best game of summer league, as he had totaled 32 points on 27.5 percent shooting across the team's previous five contests. The 6-foot-2 guard out of St. Bonaventure averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals as a senior last season, and has already secured a two-way deal with Atlanta.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...