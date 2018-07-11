Adams finished with 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 101-93 summer league win over Chicago.

Tuesday marked Adams' best game of summer league, as he had totaled 32 points on 27.5 percent shooting across the team's previous five contests. The 6-foot-2 guard out of St. Bonaventure averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals as a senior last season, and has already secured a two-way deal with Atlanta.