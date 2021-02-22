Adams, who has been sidelined for the Bucks' past two games due to the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, was arrested Friday and released by Milwaukee police after being cited for disorderly conduct, WISN 12 News Milwaukee reports.

According to the report, Adams' citation stemmed from an incident that occurred Thursday, when the 24-year-old was involved in an altercation with an Uber driver. The Bucks released a statement Saturday indicating that they are aware of the incident, but at this time, Adams' status doesn't look as though it will be affected. Once he clears the health and safety protocol, the two-way player should be able to resume his normal role as a depth point guard for the Bucks.