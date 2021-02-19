Adams is out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to health and safety protocols, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Adams hasn't been a rotation player for the Bucks this season, so his absence won't impact much Friday. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Kings.
