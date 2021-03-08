Adams agreed to a contract Monday with Greek club Promitheas Patras on a one-year contract, Christos Harpidis of TotalBasket.gr reports.

After being released from his two-way deal with the Bucks earlier this month, Adams has elected to find work overseas rather than waiting for another opportunity to emerge as the NBA level. With a strong showing in Greece over the next couple months, Adams could generate renewed interest from NBA teams in the summer, when he'll be a free agent once again. Prior to getting cut by Milwaukee, Adams appeared in seven games, averaging 0.3 points and 0.4 rebounds in 2.6 minutes.