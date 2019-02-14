Hawks' Jaylen Adams: Upgraded to probable
Adams (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
The Hawks should confirm Adams' availability after pregame warmups, but the undrafted rookie looks like he'll be good to go for Atlanta's final game before the All-Star break. Outside of the rotation for much of the season, Adams is expected to step in as the top backup to starting point guard Trae Young moving forward after the team recently bought Jeremy Lin out of his contract. Adams received some added job security earlier in the week when the Hawks converted his two-way deal into a standard NBA contract.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...