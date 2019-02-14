Adams (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

The Hawks should confirm Adams' availability after pregame warmups, but the undrafted rookie looks like he'll be good to go for Atlanta's final game before the All-Star break. Outside of the rotation for much of the season, Adams is expected to step in as the top backup to starting point guard Trae Young moving forward after the team recently bought Jeremy Lin out of his contract. Adams received some added job security earlier in the week when the Hawks converted his two-way deal into a standard NBA contract.