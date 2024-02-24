The Hawks recalled Bufkin from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Saturday.

The rookie first-round pick hasn't been a regular part of the Hawks' rotation this season, but he could get some run Sunday against the Magic if Trae Young (finger) -- who is listed as questionable -- ends up being ruled out. Bufkin has been a high-level performer during his various stints in the G League this season, averaging 23.6 points, 5.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 32.0 minutes per game over 14 appearances.