Bufkin (toe) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bufkin has missed the last 14 games due to a left big toe sprain, but he seems to be trending toward a return since he is listed as questionable rather than being immediately ruled out. Bufkin could find his way into the rotation should he suit up, due to the numerous injuries in Atlanta's backcourt.