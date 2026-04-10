site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kobe-bufkin-waived-by-lakers | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Kobe Bufkin: Waived by Lakers
•
1 min read
Bufkin was waived by the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Lakers will open up a roster spot by cutting ties with Bufkin. He made a total of 16 appearances at the NBA level for an average of 7.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories