Pelicans' Kobe Bufkin: Solid all-around effort in SL win

Bufkin notched 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 95-91 Summer League win over the Hornets.

Although Bufkin struggled mightily from three-point range, he still scored 19 points after dropping 30 in the team's Las Vegas Summer League opener Thursday. The 22-year-old guard delivered a well-rounded line Saturday, leading New Orleans in rebounds while finishing second on the team in points and assists. He also filled the stat sheet defensively, chipping in a game-best five combined steals-plus-blocks.