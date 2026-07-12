Pelicans' Kobe Bufkin: Rough shooting effort Sunday

Bufkin finished with 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes in Sunday's 81-75 Summer League win over the Suns.

Bufkin's 15 points were his fewest so far in his three Summer League appearances. He also wasn't efficient shooting the ball, and his five turnovers nearly tied the rest of the Pelicans' starters combined. The 2023 No. 15 overall pick spent his first two seasons with the Hawks before suiting up for the Lakers during the 2025-26 campaign. In 43 regular-season games combined between Atlanta and Los Angeles, he averaged 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.3 steals over 10.2 minutes per contest. Bufkin may earn an opportunity with another NBA club at some point moving ahead, though he will need to improve his three-point shooting. Durability has also been an issue.