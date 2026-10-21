Bufkin is signing a two-way contract with the Jazz, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reports.

Utah is filling the roster spot created by its reported decision to waive Blake Hinson. Bufkin previously joined New Orleans on a training camp deal but was waived ahead of the regular season. The 23-year-old guard showed flashes of offensive potential during Summer League, including a 30-point performance against Minnesota. He'll now have an opportunity to compete for NBA minutes with Utah, though a significant portion of his playing time could come with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars.