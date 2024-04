Bufkin (toe) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The rookie first-round pick had been sidelined since early March with a left big toe sprain, but after recently ditching his walking boot and resuming on-court work, he'll be ready to go Monday. With five other Hawks players out with injuries Monday, Bufkin could find himself in the rotation in his return to action.