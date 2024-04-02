Bufkin (toe) tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 17 minutes off the bench in Monday's 113-101 win over the Bulls.

Suiting up for the first time since March 2 after recovering from a sprained left big toe, Bufkin supplanted Trent Forrest in the rotation as the Hawks' backup point guard and also saw some playing time in an off-ball role alongside Dejounte Murray. The rookie first-round pick could have the ability to pick up more minutes if the Hawks elect to deprioritize two-way player Vit Krejci on the wing, but if he sticks in his current backup role, Bufkin's fantasy upside will be fairly limited.