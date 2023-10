Bufkin scored nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one assist and one rebound over 18 minutes in Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Cavaliers.

The 15th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft struggled with his shooting in the NBA Summer League and that continued in his first preseason game. He also finished with a margin of minus-nine -- the fourth worst on the team -- and a team-leading four personal fouls. Bufkin will look for a better outing Thursday against the Grizzlies at home.