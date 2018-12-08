Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Officially out Satuday
Plumlee (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Nuggets, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
As expected, the reserve big man will not be available as he nurses pain in his left knee. He figures to have a good chance to return Wednesday in Dallas after three consecutive off days.
