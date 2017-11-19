Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Recalled from G-League
Plumlee (quad) was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Plumlee has yet to play for the Hawks this season due to a quad injury, but is nearing a return to full strength and just completed a rehab stint with the team's G-League affiliate. He ended taking part in two G-League games over the last week, averaging 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block across 15.9 minutes. He appears to have avoided any sort of setbacks with the quad and will now have a chance to make his season debut with the big club on Monday vs. the Spurs. For now, however, consider Plumlee questionable for Monday's contest until official word on his availability is given.
