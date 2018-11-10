Plumlee poured in a season-high 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes off the bench Friday in the Hawks' 124-109 loss to the Pistons.

Coach Lloyd Pierce limited starting center Alex Len to just eight minutes due to the center's poor play, leaving more playing time available for Plumlee and fellow reserve big man Dewayne Dedmon. Both centers delivered quality production in relief of Len, but Dedmon is the more likely candidate to enter the starting five if Pierce elects to remove Len from his starting role. Plumlee hadn't been a consistent rotation option for Atlanta prior to Friday, appearing in only six of the team's first 11 contests.