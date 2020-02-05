Hawks' Nene Hilario: Heading to Atlanta
Hilario is being trading to the Hawks as part of a four-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Hilario is part of a massive deal that will send fellow teammate Clint Capela to Atlanta as well. The 37-year-old did not take the court once for Houston this season and it remains to be seen if a new home will spark a changed role for the veteran.
