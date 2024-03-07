The Hawks announced Thursday that Okongwu (toe) no longer requires a walking boot and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While ditching the boot represents a step forward in Okongwu's recovery from a left big toe sprain/inflammation, the fact that he's merely scheduled to be re-evaluated at least a week down the road suggests that his absence is likely to stretch into late March, if not April. With Okongwu out, Bruno Fernando should continue to have a regular spot in the rotation as the top backup to starting center Clint Capela.