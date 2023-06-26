Gay exercised his $6.4 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign Monday and was traded from the Jazz to the Hawks, along with a future second-round pick, in exchange for John Collins, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Per Wojnarowski, the Hawks aren't done making moves yet this offseason, so Gay's future in Atlanta remains unclear. The 2016 first-round pick averaged at least 10 points, four rebounds and 20 minutes per game in each of his first 15 NBA seasons, but his production took a hit after moving to Utah ahead of the 2021-22 season. The veteran faces stiff competition for playing time in Atlanta, given De'Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin will presumably all garner significant roles next year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Gay involved in another trade this summer.