Gay agreed to a one-year deal with the Warriors on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gay was traded twice this offseason before being waived by the Thunder in mid-July. The veteran will now get a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp. Gay averaged at least 10 points per game in 15 straight seasons to start his career, but he's seen his production dip in recent years and posted career-low marks across the board in 2022-23.