Gay was waived by the Thunder on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After being dealt to the Hawks and then getting re-routed to Oklahoma City via trade, Gay will become a free agent following Wednesday's release. The 36-year-old appeared in 56 games with Utah last season, averaging 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 14.6 minutes. Though he's well past his prime, expect Gay to receive plenty of interest on the open market as an accomplished veteran who's incredibly reliable.