Martin is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to knee and ankle injuries, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin played 17 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pelicans, going scoreless (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt) and grabbing three rebounds, but he landed on the injury report once again due to two separate injuries. If Martin ends up being ruled out, it'd be his first absence since Jan. 10, However, his availability isn't going to affect many fantasy lineups due to the nature of his bench role.