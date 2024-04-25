Martin ended with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 win over Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round.

Martin had a breakout performance in Wednesday's bounce-back victory, earning his second straight start to begin the series against the Celtics. Martin connected on a handful of threes while ending as one of three Heat players with 20 or more points, a mark he surpassed on four occasions during the regular season. Martin responded well after scoring four points in Game 1, and Miami will look for him to continue to help boost the offense in Game 3 and beyond.