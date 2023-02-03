Martin notched five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 loss to the Knicks.

Coming off a strong performance against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Martin followed up with the complete opposite Thursday. Despite being locked in as a starter, Martin has been able to put up consistent numbers. He will go on brief runs in which he flirts with 12-team value, only to go downhill in a hurry. To avoid the stress, managers would be better off leaving him for those in deeper formats.