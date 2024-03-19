Wright totaled one point (0-4 FG, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 98-91 loss to the 76ers.

Since being bought out by the Wizards on Feb. 16, Wright has appeared in five games for Miami, averaging 4.4 points, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 18.4 minutes. Despite a rough night from the field, the veteran still managed to lead the bench unit in assists. Expect the 31-year-old to receive playing time if Duncan Robinson (back) is forced to miss additional time on top of injuries to Tyler Herro (foot) and Josh Richardson (shoulder).