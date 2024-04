Wright is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics due to personal reasons.

Wright starred off the bench during the Game 1 loss and posted 17 points, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes. However, he finished the Game 2 win with just five points and four rebounds in 20 minutes. Either way, his potential loss could be costly to a backcourt already playing with Terry Rozier (neck) and Josh Richardson (shoulder). Jimmy Butler also remains out.