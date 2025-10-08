Wright exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent head injury in the second quarter of Tuesday's preseason game against Minnesota, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Wright bumped heads with an opposing player and hit the floor hard before being helped to the locker room. If the veteran guard doesn't return, Quenton Jackson, RayJ Dennis and Taelon Peter are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.