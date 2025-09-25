The Pacers signed Wright to a training camp contract Thursday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolisreports.

As a result of Monte Morris (calf) dealing with an injury, the team has brought in Wright as his replacement on the training camp roster. Wright played in 40 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, splitting time with the Bucks and Knicks. He averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 34.4 percent from the floor and 27.4 percent from beyond the arc.