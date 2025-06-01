Wright finished Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals with two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over 12 minutes.

Wright logged double-digit minutes for the second straight game, during which he shot 0-for-6 from the field. He made five appearances in the club's 4-2 series loss to Indiana, averaging 1.4 points and 1.0 assists across 8.8 minutes per contest. The veteran guard is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after finishing the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 3.1 points, 1.9 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 15.9 minutes per game in 40 regular-season games between New York and Milwaukee.