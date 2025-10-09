Delon Wright: Waived by Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pacers waived Wright (head) on Thursday.
Wright suffered a head injury in Tuesday's preseason game against the Timberwolves and wasn't able to make much of an impact in his limited time. In a related move, the Pacers are bringing in Cameron Payne on a training camp deal.
