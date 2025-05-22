Wright closed Wednesday's 138-135 overtime loss to Indiana in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with no counting stats in zero minutes.

Wright made an appearance for just the second time these playoffs due purely to the fact Jalen Brunson was in foul trouble. Despite being a strong defender, Wright has been unable to carve out a consistent role in New York, something which certainly isn't out of the ordinary for fringe players under Tom Thibodeau. Barring injuries to others, Wright is likely going to spend the majority of his time riding the pine.