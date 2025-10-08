Wright (head) won't return to Tuesday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Wright bumped heads with an opposing player in the second quarter and exited to the locker room before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. He'll finish with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) across four minutes. The veteran guard's next opportunity to play will come Saturday against Oklahoma City.