Wright recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 loss to the Warriors.

Wright was basically invisible in the loss, continuing to serve as nothing more than a depth piece despite the Heat dealing with a couple of injuries. Typically viewed as an elite defensive stream option, even that is pushing it right now. He has accumulated a total of four steals over the past seven games, ensuring he stays on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.