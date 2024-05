Wright will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 against Boston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wright will enter the first unit in place of Jaime Jacquez (hip) for just his second start of the season. The guard has been a sizeable part of the rotation throughout the series, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 25.0 minutes per game and should see an even larger workload Wednesday.