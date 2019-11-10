Heat's Dion Waiters: Handed 10-game ban
Waiters received a 10-game suspension from the Heat on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The official reasoning is conduct detrimental to the team after Waiters had issues on the team plane earlier in the week. According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the suspension started for last Friday's game against the Lakers, so the 27-year-old will be eligible to return Dec. 1 versus the Nets. It's the second time this season Waiters has been dealt a team-imposed suspension.
