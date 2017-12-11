Heat's Dion Waiters: Still bothered by elbow issue

Waiters said Monday that he's still bothered by a tendon issue in his right elbow, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters has been dealing with the issue for the last few games, and while he doesn't plan to miss any time, the 26-year-old said he's considering wearing a shooting sleeve on his right arm to help quell some of the discomfort. Waiters went for 22 points in a loss to the Spurs last week, but that performance was bookended by a pair of horrific shooting nights. Waiters scored just four points on 1-of-10 shooting in last Sunday's loss to Golden State, and he posted only two points on 1-of-10 shooting in Saturday's win over Brooklyn. In those two contests, Waiters was a combined 0-of-9 from beyond the arc.