The Heat waived Smith on Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Smith's two-way roster spot will be used on Orlando Robinson, who joins Miami while the team has a greater need for frontcourt depth while Omer Yurtseven (ankle) is out indefinitely. Smith only made one appearance for Miami, logging six minutes and scoring two points with one rebound and a steal in a 119-98 win at Portland on Oct 26.