Dragic (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

The 34-year-old hasn't seen the court since Feb. 5 due to a sprained left ankle, but the fact he's considered questionable is a good sign for his potential return. Kendrick Nunn should continue to start at the point should the veteran miss another contest. Dragic could have a limited role once cleared due to the extended absence.