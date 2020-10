Dragic (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's Game 6 against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Dragic continues to be listed as doubtful ahead of games, and it seems unlikely he'll be able to recover enough from his plantar fascia injury to play Sunday. Kendrick Nunn played well in Friday's Game 5 in Dragic's stead, recording 14 points, four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes.