Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Comes close to double-double
Whiteside finished Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers with eight points (4-8 FG), 12 rebounds and a block across 23 minutes.
Whiteside has been held to just eight points in both of his last two games, although he's made up for it by racking up 25 rebounds over that brief span. He's also notched at least one block in each of his five matchups. Whiteside is averaging 13.0 points across 30 games this season, so his point production is expected to pick up again sometime soon.
